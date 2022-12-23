December 23, 2022

Police Conduct Raid on Plant of Illegal Silicone Implants in Suphan Buri

4 hours ago TN
Rua Yai, Mueang Suphanburi District

Rua Yai in Mueang Suphan Buri District. Photo: CHAMRAT CHAROENKHET. CC BY 3.0.




SUPHAN BURI, Dec 23 (TNA) – Consumer protection police and Food and Drug Administration officials raided a plant of illegal silicone implants in Suphan Buri province and found about 43,000 items of illegal silicone implants and production equipment worth about 3.5 million baht.

Its arrested owner said she had worked at a beauty clinic and then been a salesperson supplying silicone implants to beauty clinics.

TNA

