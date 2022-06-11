Drugs, underage patrons found in police raid on illegal pub in Bangkok









Officials from the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) and Pathumwan district police raided a pub in Bangkok’s Rong Muang area early this morning (Saturday), after they received information that the nightspot was allegedly admitting underage customers and staying open until 4am.

About 500 Thai and foreign customers were in the pub at the time of the raid. All of them, as well as the staff, were tested for drugs and 18 of them, including a 19-year-old pregnant woman, tested positive. Five were found to be under 20 and twenty six were not carrying identification.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

