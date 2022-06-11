What is the Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has paralyzed half of Justin Bieber’s face?

Justin Bieber performs on stage during the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2015 held at The O2 Arena, London. Photo: Doug Peters EMPICS Entertainment URN:24966234 / NTB Scanpix.









The singer Justin Bieber surprised this Friday on Instagram by revealing that he suffers from a serious virus that has paralyzed half of his face, an aspect that has worried many of his followers, whom he has asked to “pray” for him.

The disease he has been diagnosed with, as he explained in a video on the social network, is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, an ailment also known as herpes zoster oticus, which is a consequence of the same virus that causes chickenpox, as explained by the prestigious Mayo Clinic in the United States.

This viral infection affects the facial nerve near one of the ears and “can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear,” they say.

In the video posted by Bieber on Instagram, his paralyzed face can be seen as a result of this disease. “The virus has attacked the nerve in my ear, in my facial nerves, and has caused paralysis in my face,” he explained to his followers.

The most common signs of this disease are “a painful red rash” in and around one ear, as well as “facial weakness or paralysis on the same side of the affected ear”.

Although the hearing loss and facial paralysis associated with this syndrome are temporary, it may also be the case that they become permanent in some patients. Other complications include eye damage caused by difficulty closing the eyelid properly.

In addition, the Mayo Clinic adds that those with Ramsay Hunt syndrome may also experience other symptoms.

Bieber also has some of these symptoms, such as difficulty closing one eye, as well as concerning the change in taste. “It’s getting harder and harder to eat, which is being extremely frustrating,” the Canadian singer opened up in an Instagram post.

-Thailand News (TN)

