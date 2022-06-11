June 11, 2022

Video accusing Russians of purposely burning grain fields in Ukraine spreads

3 hours ago TN
Troops during a military operation in Ukraine (War Ukraine)

Troops during a military operation in Ukraine (War Ukraine). Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. CC BY-SA 2.0.




A video posted on social media this weekend by a Ukrainian government advisor shows soldiers trying to put out fires in grain fields in Ukraine, allegedly caused by invading Russian troops.

One of the main problems the war is creating is massive food shortages and a Russian naval blockade preventing it from exporting lucrative agricultural products.

Dubbed ‘the breadbasket of Europe’, Ukraine has some of the most fertile land on the European continent and supplies food to much of the Middle East and Africa, whose countries have already expressed concern.

Incendiary bombs, banned by a UN treaty signed by Russia, Ukraine and 123 other countries, have been used repeatedly by Putin’s forces since he began his invasion on February 24.

The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons prohibits the use of specific types of weapons that are deemed to cause unnecessary or unjustifiable suffering to combatants or to indiscriminately affect civilians. The flammable contents of the bombs burn at 2,200 °C and cause fires that are difficult to extinguish.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that there are 20 million tons of grain in closed silos outside the Black Sea port of Odessa, and there are more waiting on ships unable to leave this key strategic port.

“Russian President Putin is preventing food shipments and aggressively using his propaganda machine to deflect or distort responsibility because he expects the world to give in to him and end sanctions. In other words, simply put, it’s blackmail,” he said.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Street in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Many Killed in Fire at Bangladesh Container Depot

6 days ago TN
Arab men wearing thawbs

Thai woman ‘thrown’ from Oman condo

2 weeks ago TN
The ferry "KMP Niaga Ferry-II" in the Bali Strait

At least 26 missing in boat accident in Indonesia

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Tourist Numbers Expected to More Than Triple in 2023

2 hours ago TN
Troops during a military operation in Ukraine (War Ukraine)

Video accusing Russians of purposely burning grain fields in Ukraine spreads

3 hours ago TN
Justin Bieber performs on stage during the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2015 held at The O2 Arena, London

What is the Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has paralyzed half of Justin Bieber’s face?

3 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Drugs, underage patrons found in police raid on illegal pub in Bangkok

12 hours ago TN
A street in Buri Ram

People Flock to Cannabis Fair in Buriram

12 hours ago TN