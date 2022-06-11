Video accusing Russians of purposely burning grain fields in Ukraine spreads









A video posted on social media this weekend by a Ukrainian government advisor shows soldiers trying to put out fires in grain fields in Ukraine, allegedly caused by invading Russian troops.

One of the main problems the war is creating is massive food shortages and a Russian naval blockade preventing it from exporting lucrative agricultural products.

Dubbed ‘the breadbasket of Europe’, Ukraine has some of the most fertile land on the European continent and supplies food to much of the Middle East and Africa, whose countries have already expressed concern.

Incendiary bombs, banned by a UN treaty signed by Russia, Ukraine and 123 other countries, have been used repeatedly by Putin’s forces since he began his invasion on February 24.

russian army deliberately shells wheat fields with incendiary missiles.

Ukrainian troops now not only need to fight the russian army but also protect the harvest.#GenocideOfUkrainians #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/ZRm1aclQax — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 11, 2022

The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons prohibits the use of specific types of weapons that are deemed to cause unnecessary or unjustifiable suffering to combatants or to indiscriminately affect civilians. The flammable contents of the bombs burn at 2,200 °C and cause fires that are difficult to extinguish.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that there are 20 million tons of grain in closed silos outside the Black Sea port of Odessa, and there are more waiting on ships unable to leave this key strategic port.

“Russian President Putin is preventing food shipments and aggressively using his propaganda machine to deflect or distort responsibility because he expects the world to give in to him and end sanctions. In other words, simply put, it’s blackmail,” he said.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





