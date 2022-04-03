Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘massacre’ in Bucha, the West rules that Putin commits ‘war crimes’









The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a horror. And it is so because of images such as those left by the passage of Vladimir Putin’s troops through the city of Bucha, in the Kiev region, where dozens of corpses of civilians and soldiers are accumulated, some of them in mass graves. This is an area where the withdrawal of Kremlin forces is already taking place, but leaving a dramatic mark. “The massacre in Bucha was deliberate. The Russians’ goal is to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We have to stop them and kick them out,” wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba. In the face of this, Kiev wants the West to go a step further and pass “massive sanctions.”

For the time being, Ukraine reported on Sunday the discovery of 410 corpses in the recovered areas in the Kiev region, from which Russian forces have withdrawn.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski did not mince words. “It is the elimination of an entire nation and its people. We are citizens of Ukraine. We have more than a hundred nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities,” he told CBS. “Of course. This is genocide,” he said, and said that the Russian maneuvers involve “the torture of an entire nation” and regretted that this is “happening in Europe in the middle of the 21st century”.

“Bodies of people with their hands tied, who have been shot dead by Russian soldiers, lay in the streets. These people were not in the army. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more cases are happening right now in the occupied territories,” Ukrainian negotiator Mikhail Polodiak explained for his part. Ukraine wants “devastating measures” against Putin’s regime in the face of images that hark back to the worst of the Balkan war and the darkest times represented by the Second World War.

Ukraine’s request has already been taken up by the EU and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has promised new sanctions from the European Union after accusing the Russian Army of committing “atrocities”. In this sense, the definitive step of the 27 would be the total embargo on Russian energy, ceasing to import gas from Moscow. Many voices have been calling for this for days.

On the other hand, Michel announced that he will begin the “collection of the necessary evidence to prosecute the case in international courts” before promising that “new sanctions and more support are on the way” and Germany has announced that it will convene its allies this Monday to “toughen” the sanctions. For their part, NGOs such as Human Rigth Watch and other European leaders, insist, along those lines, that Russia “is committing war crimes” in Ukraine. “Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing. An independent investigation is urgently needed. Perpetrators of war crimes will be held accountable,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen argued.

The atrocities Russian army is committing in Ukraine are beyond anyone’s comprehension. These monsters tortured and killed Ukrainians, then strewed the bodies across the street in #Bucha.

It’s a civilian #massacre. It’s the Ukrainian #genocide. It’s a crime against humanity. — Palin (@interPaulina) April 3, 2022

The front for holding Russia accountable before the International Criminal Court is already common, with countries such as France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. Also Spain, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares. “All solidarity with the victims of these barbaric acts. War crimes must be promptly investigated and those responsible punished”, he said.

The United States, for its part, has described these acts as “a punch” in the stomach, in the words of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “We had said that it was possible that Russia committed atrocities and that during this aggression Moscow has committed war crimes,” Blinken said. “We are working to document them, to provide information and hand it over to the relevant institutions to gather all the data,” he added.

-Thailand News (TN)

