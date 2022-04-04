April 4, 2022

Chiang Mai, Pattaya want drinking hours extended

Doqaholic Cafe, a bar in Chiang Mai with live music

Doqaholic Cafe, a bar in Chiang Mai with live music. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Restaurants in Pattaya and Chiang Mai want selling hours for alcohol extended until midnight or 1am during the Songkran holiday period to shore up their flagging business, suffering under Covid restrictions.

Patsanat Asvachaisopon, managing director of Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel, said the government should further ease its alcohol consumption rule during the holiday.

