Chiang Mai, Pattaya want drinking hours extended
Restaurants in Pattaya and Chiang Mai want selling hours for alcohol extended until midnight or 1am during the Songkran holiday period to shore up their flagging business, suffering under Covid restrictions.
Patsanat Asvachaisopon, managing director of Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel, said the government should further ease its alcohol consumption rule during the holiday.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
