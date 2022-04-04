Chiang Mai, Pattaya want drinking hours extended









Restaurants in Pattaya and Chiang Mai want selling hours for alcohol extended until midnight or 1am during the Songkran holiday period to shore up their flagging business, suffering under Covid restrictions.

Patsanat Asvachaisopon, managing director of Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel, said the government should further ease its alcohol consumption rule during the holiday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

