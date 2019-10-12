Japanese Airlines Cancel Nearly 2,000 Flights Amid Approaching Typhoon Hagibis

Japanese Airlines Cancel Nearly 2,000 Flights Amid Approaching Typhoon Hagibis1 min read
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese companies canceled 1,929 international and domestic flights over the approaching powerful typhoon Hagibis, local media reported on Saturday.
The NHK broadcaster reported that earlier in the day, that Japan Airlines Corporation (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA), Peach Aviation had canceled 262 international flights.
Meanwhile, 13 air carriers, including JAL and ANA, have canceled 1,667 domestic flights.
