BANGKOK, Oct 11 (TNA) – Fire fighters have contained a blaze at a residence in the Indonesian embassy premises on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok.

Ten fire trucks rushed to the scene after receiving a report of the fire, which broke out there around noon.

