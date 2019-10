BANGKOK, Oct 9 (TNA) – Thai police hail the biometrics system that has helped detect over 45,000 foreigners overstaying their visas in the past four months.

The Immigration Bureau of the Royal Thai Police installed the biometrics system including screen procedure at airports in June.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

