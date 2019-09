The Immigration Bureau on Saturday announced the arrest of foreigners using fake passports after biometrics technology flagged up photo mismatches.

IB chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said that eight foreigners were apprehended from Wednesday to Friday for using fake passports.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts