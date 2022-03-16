Funeral Prepared for Somdet Phra Wannarat









BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) – Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, March 16 – Officials of many organizations are working at full speed to prepare the funeral of Somdet Phra Wannarat, the abbot of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, who died of cancer at the age of 85 yesterday.

The body of the revered abbot will be brought to the famous Buddhist temple at 9am tomorrow. Today, police and officials from the Royal Ceremonial Affairs Division of the Bureau of the Royal Household and the Phra Nakhon district office were arranging areas for the funeral at the temple. Monks, novices and people will be allowed to attend the bathing ceremony.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





