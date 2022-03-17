March 17, 2022

CCSA to Consider Easing Disease Controls

Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing

Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing. Photo: Slleong. CC0 1.0.




BANGKOK, March 17 (TNA) – The operations committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will tomorrow ask the center to reduce orange zones and increase yellow zones to facilitate business resumption and change regulations on cross-border trips with Laos.

In its meeting today, the committee considered the increase in yellow zones where COVID-19 situations improved. The CCSA would finalize the zones in its meeting that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will chair tomorrow (March 18).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

