CCSA to Consider Easing Disease Controls
BANGKOK, March 17 (TNA) – The operations committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will tomorrow ask the center to reduce orange zones and increase yellow zones to facilitate business resumption and change regulations on cross-border trips with Laos.
In its meeting today, the committee considered the increase in yellow zones where COVID-19 situations improved. The CCSA would finalize the zones in its meeting that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will chair tomorrow (March 18).
TNA
