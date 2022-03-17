March 17, 2022

Probe underway over liquor advertising with K-Pop idol ‘Lisa’ as brand ambassador

Lalisa Manoban (Blackpink)

Thailand’s Disease Control Department’s Office of the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee will seek an explanation from those responsible for posting an advertisement of a brand of liquor on Facebook using Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a Thai-born singer and member of South Korea’s famous “Blackpink” girl band, as its brand ambassador.

Disease Control Department Deputy Director-General Dr. Kajornsak Kaewcharat said on Wednesday that the department had received several complaints over the advertisement in question.

