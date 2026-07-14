Thailand Halves Visa-free Stay To 30 Days

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Thai cabinet has approved a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s tourist visa policies, halving the visa-free stay period to 30 days for most eligible nations and removing several countries from the scheme. Simultaneously, the government has granted new, extended entry privileges to specific nationalities, including India, in a strategic move to revitalize the tourism sector while addressing national security concerns.

Thai Tourism Operators Urge Government To Revise Indian Visa Policy

According to Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan, ministers resolved to revoke the previously established 60-day visa-free period that applied to 93 countries. The cabinet determined that the extended duration was being exploited in ways that violated immigration laws and posed potential risks to national security. Under the newly approved arrangement, the standard visa-free period will be reduced to 30 days and will apply to visitors from 59 countries.

A key component of the revised policy is the introduction of enhanced visa privileges for six specific nations: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, India, Malta, and the Maldives. Furthermore, the resolution ensures equal visa privileges for all 27 member countries of the European Union. For Indian tourists, the new policy replaces the recent visa-on-arrival requirement with a 30-day visa-free stay. This adjustment is a direct response to a sharp decline of nearly 20 percent in Indian tourist arrivals following the previous policy change. Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul noted that Indian visitors typically stay in Thailand for an average of only 7.2 days per trip, making the streamlined 30-day visa-free entry a highly effective tool to encourage travel without compromising regulatory oversight.

The cabinet also established tailored entry conditions for other regions. Visitors from the Seychelles and Mauritius will now be eligible for a 15-day visa-free stay, while nationals of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia will be granted visa-on-arrival privileges.

BREAKING: The Cabinet on Tuesday has approved a revision of its visa-free entry policy, ending the blanket 60-day stay for travellers from 93 countries and territories. The government says the move is intended to reduce abuse of the system while balancing tourism and national… pic.twitter.com/EgF19UyIH4 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 14, 2026

To ensure a smooth transition, the government confirmed that the visa revisions will become effective 15 days after their official publication in the Royal Gazette. Foreign nationals who legally entered Thailand before the new rules take effect will be permitted to remain in the country for the full duration of their originally granted permission, ensuring no disruption for current visitors.

Alongside these structural changes to visa durations, security agencies are set to significantly strengthen the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) system. This technological upgrade is designed to improve background screening capabilities and enable more effective monitoring of foreign arrivals through enhanced data sharing among various government agencies, thereby balancing tourist convenience with rigorous border security.

Thailand Ends 60-day Visa-free Scheme For 93 Countries

The policy shift underscores the Thai government’s ongoing effort to calibrate its immigration framework, aiming to stimulate economic growth through tourism while maintaining strict oversight to prevent the abuse of entry privileges.

-Thailand News (TN)