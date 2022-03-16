Betong flights cancelled two days after inauguration









Flights between the Betong district of Thailand’s southernmost province of Yala and Bangkok have been cancelled on Wednesday and Friday, just two days after the inaugural commercial flight.

With Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presiding over the commencement ceremony for the commercial use of Betong Airport on Monday, flights between the southern district and the capital were originally scheduled three times a week, operated by low-cost airline Nok Air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flights this Wednesday and Friday have, however, been abruptly cancelled.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

