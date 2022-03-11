Prayut to be on first flight into Betong airport









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be aboard the first flight into the new airport at Betong in southern Yala province when it opens on Monday, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Friday that Gen Prayut would preside over the inauguration ceremony in the passenger terminal of the airport, which is in Betong district.

