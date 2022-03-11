Royally-Bestowed Bathing Rite Held for Late Actor Sorapong Chatree

Wat Luang Phor Toh, is a modern and very popular Buddhist temple in Sikhio town, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), sponsored by the actor Sorapong Chatree. Photo: Adventure in Thailand: www.adventureinthailand.com









BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – A royally-sponsored bathing rite was organized for late actor Sorapong Chatree at Wat Debsirindrawas this evening. He died of lung cancer yesterday afternoon at the age of 73.

The rite was set at the island pavilion of the Buddhist temple. The pavilion can receive 300-400 people and nearby pavilions can be opened to welcome more participants.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





