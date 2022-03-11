Royally-Bestowed Bathing Rite Held for Late Actor Sorapong Chatree
BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – A royally-sponsored bathing rite was organized for late actor Sorapong Chatree at Wat Debsirindrawas this evening. He died of lung cancer yesterday afternoon at the age of 73.
The rite was set at the island pavilion of the Buddhist temple. The pavilion can receive 300-400 people and nearby pavilions can be opened to welcome more participants.
TNA
