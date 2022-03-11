March 11, 2022

Royally-Bestowed Bathing Rite Held for Late Actor Sorapong Chatree

15 mins ago TN
Wat Luang Phor Toh, is a modern and very popular Buddhist temple in Sikhio town, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), sponsored by the actor Sorapong Chatree

Wat Luang Phor Toh, is a modern and very popular Buddhist temple in Sikhio town, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), sponsored by the actor Sorapong Chatree. Photo: Adventure in Thailand: www.adventureinthailand.com




BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – A royally-sponsored bathing rite was organized for late actor Sorapong Chatree at Wat Debsirindrawas this evening. He died of lung cancer yesterday afternoon at the age of 73.

The rite was set at the island pavilion of the Buddhist temple. The pavilion can receive 300-400 people and nearby pavilions can be opened to welcome more participants.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

TAT to Ease Travel Regulations In Line With New COVID-19 Policies

2 mins ago TN
Betong International Airport in Yala, Southern Thailand

Prayut to be on first flight into Betong airport

29 mins ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Tangmo Case Not Closed Yet

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

TAT to Ease Travel Regulations In Line With New COVID-19 Policies

2 mins ago TN
Wat Luang Phor Toh, is a modern and very popular Buddhist temple in Sikhio town, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), sponsored by the actor Sorapong Chatree

Royally-Bestowed Bathing Rite Held for Late Actor Sorapong Chatree

15 mins ago TN
Betong International Airport in Yala, Southern Thailand

Prayut to be on first flight into Betong airport

29 mins ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Tangmo Case Not Closed Yet

1 hour ago TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

US envoy debunks several rumours surrounding its consular office in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago TN