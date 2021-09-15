  • September 15, 2021
National Artist Thommayantee dies aged 85

Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep sits on top of the Doi Suthep hill. Photo: whyyan / .flickr.



CHIANG MAI, Sept 14 – Fans took turns to pay respect to late national artist Khunying Wimon Siripaiboon aka Tamayantee in the northern province where her body would remain for two days before being brought to Bangkok for funeral.

Admirers kept arriving at Wat Buak Krok Tai in Saraphi district to mourn the death of Khunying Wimon. Meanwhile, the Department of Cultural Promotion said the royally bestowed bathing rite for Khunying Wimon was set at 4pm on Sept 16, daily chanting was scheduled at Wat Makut Kasatriyaram Ratchaworavihan on Sept 16-22 and the royally sponsored funeral would be organized on Sept 23.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



