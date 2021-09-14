Thai Tourism to reopen despite COVID, minister says







Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has confirmed Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai will begin implementing their tourism reopening plans on Oct 1 as planned.

The 21 other provinces will follow suit on Oct 15, he said on Tuesday, dispelling doubts over whether the government would be able to proceed with its plan in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

