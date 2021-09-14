  • September 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai Tourism to…

Thai Tourism to reopen despite COVID, minister says

Thai Tourism to reopen despite COVID, minister says

Traffic in Bangkok, taxis and tuk tuks. Photo: pxhere.



Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has confirmed Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai will begin implementing their tourism reopening plans on Oct 1 as planned.

The 21 other provinces will follow suit on Oct 15, he said on Tuesday, dispelling doubts over whether the government would be able to proceed with its plan in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Chaiwat Satyaem
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand Will Adopt New Policy to Reopen within This Year
News

Thailand Will Adopt New Policy to Reopen...

September 14, 2021
Terrorist Warning Alerts Police
News

Terrorist Warning Alerts Police

September 14, 2021
Drive to vaccinate pregnant women
News

Drive to vaccinate pregnant women

September 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.