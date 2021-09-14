  • September 14, 2021
Thailand Will Adopt New Policy to Reopen within This Year

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Pikrepo. CC0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reports that the country is rethinking its reopening model as it will adopt the “One SOP, One System” (OSOS) policy, scrapping both mandatory quarantine and sealed routes for all pilot areas within this year and cutting COVID-19 test costs by half.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the reopening plans for Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Cha-am and Bangkok will be submitted to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) next week, seeking to receive inoculated tourists from October 1st, while “Samui Plus” will pivot to a quarantine-free destination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



