  • September 14, 2021
Terrorist Warning Alerts Police

Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Photo: Mattes.



BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) – Immigration police are carefully checking people traveling to and from the country after Japan warned its citizens of possible terror attacks in Southeast Asia.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the alert followed an order of Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the RTPO, for his deputy Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat to closely supervise the police units that must watch out for travelers under watch lists and protect important persons and places.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



