Think-Tank: Indonesia Needs to Watch Out for Women Playing Larger Role in Terrorism





Indonesian police and military members should guard against women taking a more active role in potential terrorist attacks by Muslim extremists – as seen in Surabaya in 2018 and in Sri Lanka earlier this month – a Jakarta-based think tank said in a report published Monday.

Suicide bombings carried out in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday underscore that Indonesia has not had to not face coordinated attacks that kill hundreds of people, the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC) said in opening its report.

“Indonesia has been lucky thus far that its terrorists generally have had too little experience to think big. With a little imagination and better leadership, these pro-ISIS cells could do far greater damage,” IPAC said, using another acronym for the Islamic State (IS).

The report, “The Ongoing Problem of Pro-ISIS Cells in Indonesia,” described Indonesia as fortunate to have had “such low-caliber terrorists and high-caliber counter-terrorism police.”

Local militant groups, like the one blamed for the April 21 attacks in Sri Lanka, have not been discouraged by IS defeats in the Middle East, but have been emboldened to wage war at home, IPAC reported.

BenarNews staff

Washington

