Blasts at Sri Lanka Churches & Hotels Kill 290, Wound 500





Sri Lankan authorities have detained 24 people in connection with a series of deadly explosions that killed over 200 people earlier on 21 April, the News 1st broadcaster reported.

St. Anthony’s Shrine in the Kochchikade district of Colombo and St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo have been hit by the blasts, as well as Zion Church in the eastern city of Batticaloa. Channel News1 TV reported that the death toll has risen to at least 215, while 450 were injured, adding that Easter services in Colombo have been cancelled.

“I have given instructions to take very stern action against the persons who are responsible for this conspiracy”, President Maithripala Sirisena said, as quoted by the Sri Lankan Daily Mirror newspaper.

