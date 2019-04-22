Bangladesh: Local Awami League Leader Held in Student’s Horrific Death





Bangladeshi police took in a local ruling party leader for questioning Friday, as authorities expanded their probe into alleged attempts to cover-up the murder of a madrassa student who was set on fire after accusing her principal of sexual abuse.

The death of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 18, has shaken the Muslim-majority nation, provoking protests and spotlighting sexual harassment. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged justice for the victim.

Investigators said they were interviewing Ruhul Amin, president of Sonagazi sub-district unit of the Awami League, a week after opposition leaders alleged that ruling party leaders were complicit in Rafi’s death.

“We have taken Ruhul Amin into custody for questioning to ascertain whether he had links with the incident,” Banaj Kumar Majumder, chief of the police bureau of investigation, told BenarNews on Friday. “If we are convinced he could be involved, we will declare him under arrest tomorrow.”

Police have arrested 18 suspects, including five who confessed to involvement in the crime, officials said.

“The killers tried to cover up the murder as suicide,” Majumder said. “But the plan did not work.”

Also on Friday, authorities launched a separate investigation into Rafi’s death.

