Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Royal Thai Navy patrol boat and ships. Photo: Michael Ard, U.S. Navy.

Phuket

Thai Navy Removes Seastead, Anchored off Phuket

By TN / April 22, 2019

PHUKET, April 22 (TNA) – The Royal Thai Navy started the operation to move a floating platform, anchored off Racha Yai Island in Phuket to the shore.

The structure will be handed over to the Phuket police as evidence in a criminal case against an American-Thai couple related to their seasteading project.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close