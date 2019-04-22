Thai Navy Removes Seastead, Anchored off Phuket





PHUKET, April 22 (TNA) – The Royal Thai Navy started the operation to move a floating platform, anchored off Racha Yai Island in Phuket to the shore.

The structure will be handed over to the Phuket police as evidence in a criminal case against an American-Thai couple related to their seasteading project.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



