Manhunt launched for American over ‘seastead’ fiasco





PHUKET: Phuket officials this morning confirmed that they are now searching for American C. E., whose permit to stay in Thailand has been revoked and is now wanted on criminal charges filed by the Royal Thai Navy.

The news came after an urgent meeting called this morning to discuss the issue of the seastead south of Phuket that the Royal Thai Navy has now filed a criminal complaint against, and is moving to have destroyed.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

