Maya Bay to stay closed for another 6 months

By TN / April 18, 2019

The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has agreed to extend the closure of Ao Maya, or Maya Bay, a popular tourist attraction in Thailand’s southern province of Krabi, for another six months after a 10-month initial closure to allow nature to regenerate the ecosystem.

Worapot Lomlim, chief of the Hat Nopparatthara-Phi-Phi Islands national park, said yesterday that the marine and land based ecological systems of Maya Bay, which was damaged by human activity, has steadily improved during the current closure.

