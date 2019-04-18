Long-tail boats in Koh Phi Phi islands

Long-tail boats in Koh Phi Phi islands. Photo: terrysamui (Pixabay).

South

Suspect arrested after British tourist raped on Koh Phi Phi

By TN / April 18, 2019

KRABI: A member of a boat crew has been detained and charged with the rape of a British tourist on Koh Phi Phi.

Deputy police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen today (Apr 18) announced the arrest of the man, whose name was withheld, by police on Wednesday on the island, off the coast of Krabi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Tags: , ,

