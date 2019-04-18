Suspect arrested after British tourist raped on Koh Phi Phi





KRABI: A member of a boat crew has been detained and charged with the rape of a British tourist on Koh Phi Phi.

Deputy police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen today (Apr 18) announced the arrest of the man, whose name was withheld, by police on Wednesday on the island, off the coast of Krabi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



