Filipino killed by drunk driver





PHUKET: A Filipino man has died after his motorbike was hit by a car in Wichit in the early hours of this morning (Apr 17).

Capt Chatree Chuwichien of Wichit Police was notified of the accident at around 1:30am and arrived at the scene at the intersection of Kwang Rd and Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit to find a man lying unconscious on the road bleeding heavily from the head in front of a Phuket-registered White Mercedes Benz S500 car that was damaged at the front.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

