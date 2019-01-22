Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.

Phuket

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

By TN / January 22, 2019

PHUKET: A Border Patrol Police Lance-Corporal wanted for shooting dead a local councillor’s son in Phuket early Saturday morning has presented himself to police, Wichit Police confirmed today (Jan 21).

The victim, Theerasak Sae-Ong, was gunned down on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd at about 3:30am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close