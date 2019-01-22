Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

PHUKET: A Border Patrol Police Lance-Corporal wanted for shooting dead a local councillor’s son in Phuket early Saturday morning has presented himself to police, Wichit Police confirmed today (Jan 21).
The victim, Theerasak Sae-Ong, was gunned down on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd at about 3:30am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
