Photos Suggest Third Mekong Corpse Was Found, Then Lost

NAKHON PHANOM — Photos emerged Tuesday to support accounts that a third body was found in the Mekong River that has since gone missing.
Coming after two mutilated bodies recovered from the river were identified as aides of a missing prominent anti-monarchist, the photos show what appear to be a third body that can no longer be accounted for.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English
