Asia

Daesh Using Islamic Schools to Indoctrinate Indian Children – Cleric

By TN / January 22, 2019

Waseem Rizwi, the chairman of the Shia Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought to warn the Indian establishment of Daesh spreading its tentacles across the region by indoctrinating children of school-going age.

A prominent Indian Muslim cleric, Waseem Rizvi, has demanded a complete ban on Muslim educational institutions (madrasas) in the country, contending that these institutions have become propaganda machinery of Daesh.

“If madrasas are not shut down, the ISIS (Daesh) influence will grow and in 15 years more than half the Muslims in the country will be influenced by their ideology”, Rizvi warned in his letter.

