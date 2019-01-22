Apple Looking to Replace LCD with OLED in All New iPhones





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Apple is apparently looking to drop LCD screens from its iPhone lineup, starting with the 2020 iPhone.

This year’s iPhone XR successor would be the last flagship LCD model, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The move to OLED will enable “more flexible handset design”, hinting at an ambitious 2020 iPhone roadmap. We already see this somewhat today with the iPhone XR featuring larger bezels than its OLED counterparts.

Down the road, Apple has been exploring how to go beyond the rectangular glass slab. Last year, Bloomberg reported on some of Apple’s drastic design research projects such as the addition of hover gestures and banana-esque curved iPhones, 9to5mac reported.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

