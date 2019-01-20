Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.

Phuket

Man slain in Saphan Hin street shooting

By TN / January 20, 2019

PHUKET: Police are investigating the slaying of a local councillor’s son in a street shooting near Saphan Hin early this morning (Jan 19).

Officers from the Wichit Police were called to the scene, on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd, at about 3:30am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close