Yingluck Shinawatra and her son

Former Pheu Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra and her son. Photo: Yingluck_Shinawatra / Facebook.

News

Yingluck claims she has washed hands off politics

By TN / January 20, 2019

Fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra claimed she has washed her hands off politics because she has suffered enough from her political role in the past.

In her Twitter post today, she denied a report in the Thai newspapers that she had nominated a former minister to become Pheu Thai party’s candidate for prime minister, saying that the nomination process is an internal affairs of the party.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close