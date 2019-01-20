Yingluck claims she has washed hands off politics





Fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra claimed she has washed her hands off politics because she has suffered enough from her political role in the past.

In her Twitter post today, she denied a report in the Thai newspapers that she had nominated a former minister to become Pheu Thai party’s candidate for prime minister, saying that the nomination process is an internal affairs of the party.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

