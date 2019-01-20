Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha attended the inauguration of the Paris Peace Forum

Poll shows people worried elections may not even be held

By TN / January 20, 2019

Since relevant agencies have failed to publish the electoral Royal Decree to announce a date for the national elections, uncertainty over whether the vote will even be held has become a top concern, a Suan Dusit poll learned recently.

Conducted on 1,071 respondents from January 15 to 19, the survey found that 48.46 per cent ranked election uncertainty as their top worry, saying they were afraid it might not happen at all.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

