View of Chiang Mai Old Town

View of Chiang Mai Old Town. Photo: Bjørn Erik Pedersen.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai man, 71, allegedly kills lover, 26, commits suicide

By TN / January 22, 2019

A 71-year-old man is believed to have killed his 26-year-old lover, a married woman, before hanging himself in Chiang Mai on Monday, police say.

The bodies of Sompong Chuenjai, 71, and Sasithorn Ruantha, 26, were found in the man’s townhouse in Ban Praewa village in Tambon Tonpao, San Kamphaeng district on Monday evening.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Tags: , ,

