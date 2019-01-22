Chiang Mai man, 71, allegedly kills lover, 26, commits suicide





A 71-year-old man is believed to have killed his 26-year-old lover, a married woman, before hanging himself in Chiang Mai on Monday, police say.

The bodies of Sompong Chuenjai, 71, and Sasithorn Ruantha, 26, were found in the man’s townhouse in Ban Praewa village in Tambon Tonpao, San Kamphaeng district on Monday evening.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



