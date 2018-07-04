Hat Yai downtown
South

Man facing divorce threatens to hang himself and child

By TN / July 4, 2018

SONGKHLA: An unhappy man whose estranged wife wants a divorce made preparations to hang himself and his 3-year-old daughter at his home in Hat Yai on Tuesday, and in a live Facebook broadcast set a deadline for the woman to return home.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the house on Soi Plakwa in the municipal area after being alerted to the live broadcast around 7.30pm, said Pol Maj Hakim Mhad-adam, investigation chief at Hat Yai police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

