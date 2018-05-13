International balloon fest underway in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA, 12th May 2018 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Hat Yai City Municipality are jointly holding an International Balloon Festival in Hatyai featuring hot air balloons from different countries at Chira Nakhon Stadium in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province.

The opening ceremony, presided over by Songkhla Governor Doldet Pattanarat, attracted more than 3,000 spectators. This year’s event is being attended by 14 countries including Brazil, Taiwan, Malaysia, Germany, the Unites States, Belgium and Vietnam.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand