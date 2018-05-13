Sunday, May 13, 2018
Home > South > International balloon fest underway in Hat Yai

International balloon fest underway in Hat Yai

Colorful Hot Hair Balloon
TN South 0

SONGKHLA, 12th May 2018 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Hat Yai City Municipality are jointly holding an International Balloon Festival in Hatyai featuring hot air balloons from different countries at Chira Nakhon Stadium in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province.

The opening ceremony, presided over by Songkhla Governor Doldet Pattanarat, attracted more than 3,000 spectators. This year’s event is being attended by 14 countries including Brazil, Taiwan, Malaysia, Germany, the Unites States, Belgium and Vietnam.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Three policemen injured in Narathiwat ambush

Breaking News

No long haul Southbound train services on January 11-14

Breaking News

Two Pattani ATM booths bombed; one woman wounded

Leave a Reply