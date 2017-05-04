Friday, May 5, 2017
Balloon pilots from 13 countries worldwide inspect weather condition before show

Hot air balloons in Krosno
TN South 0

SONGKHLA, 4 May 2017 (NNT) – Hot air balloon pilots from 13 countries flew their balloons to inspect the weather condition and test wind conditions before third International Balloon Festival at Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

At Jiranakhon Stadium, Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, hot air balloon pilots from 13 countries flew their balloons to inspect the weather condition prior to the scheduled third International Balloon Festival@Hat Yai on 5 May 2017. The official opening ceremony will be held during the evening of May 5th. The test flights went smoothly and drew a large crowd of interested people.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
