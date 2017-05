PATTAYA — A foreign man fell to his death while skydiving Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 60-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, fell to his death from a plane belonging to Thai Sky Adventures in Pattaya, an outfit that has had at least one brush with danger in recent years.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich,

Khaosod English