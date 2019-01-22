Surat Thani railway station

Surat Thani railway station. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.

South

Train crushes pickup, killing woman, son in Surat Thani

By TN / January 22, 2019

SURAT THANI: A Bangkok-Yala express train hit a pickup truck, killing a 34-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son on their way to school in tambon Khanthulee of Tha Chana district on Tuesday morning.

Police at Tha Chana station were informed of the crash at about 7.30am. It occurred at a level crossing without a barrier on a road between Ban Tham Khao Chawala and Ban Tham Namthip villages.

Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

