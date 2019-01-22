Train crushes pickup, killing woman, son in Surat Thani





SURAT THANI: A Bangkok-Yala express train hit a pickup truck, killing a 34-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son on their way to school in tambon Khanthulee of Tha Chana district on Tuesday morning.

Police at Tha Chana station were informed of the crash at about 7.30am. It occurred at a level crossing without a barrier on a road between Ban Tham Khao Chawala and Ban Tham Namthip villages.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



