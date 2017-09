A pick-up truck was hit by a train in Pathiu district of Chumphon province on Saturday (Sept 2) while the driver was following a route guided by the global positioning system (GPS).

The pick-up, with a Roi Et-registered licence plate, was hit by train No. 41 (Bangkok-Yala) on a railway crossing between Nong Chorakhe and Khlong Wang Chang villages in Tambon Chongkho of Pathiu district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS