Nigerian identified as Phuket shooting suspect by Russian victim

PHUKET: The 52-year-old Russian woman who was shot in a bungled burglary attempt at her home in Rawai on Wednesday (Aug 30), has identified the Nigerian man arrested by police yesterday (Aug 31) as the man involved in the incident.

Elena Kharenko, 52, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after she raised the alarm of the burglary on Wednesday by running to neighbours for help at about 2:47am, Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News