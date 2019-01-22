Canadian, Thai Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Heroin to Australia





BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – A Canadian man and his Thai accomplice have been arrested after attempting to smuggle over three kilograms of heroin hidden in automobile shock absorbers to Australia.

Thai Police apprehended Stephens Blair, 38, and Pahon Sivasirikaroon, 27, after they found a parcel at Suvarnabhumi Airport comprised of eight shock absorbers with 3,740 gram of heroin hidden inside.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



