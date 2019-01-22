Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Phong Phat.

Bangkok

Canadian, Thai Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Heroin to Australia

By TN / January 22, 2019

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – A Canadian man and his Thai accomplice have been arrested after attempting to smuggle over three kilograms of heroin hidden in automobile shock absorbers to Australia.

Thai Police apprehended Stephens Blair, 38, and Pahon Sivasirikaroon, 27, after they found a parcel at Suvarnabhumi Airport comprised of eight shock absorbers with 3,740 gram of heroin hidden inside.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

