Serial Thief who allegedly stole over 300,000 baht from multiple tourists in Jomtien arrested





Jomtien – A 29 year old Thai man, Mr. Anukarn Sunoff, was arrested by Pattaya police on Friday and is being charged with at least four thefts at local area condos and hotels.

The suspect is accused of entering local condos and hotels and going to their swimming pools looking for tourists who have left their room keys on deck chairs or furniture while swimming. Police state that he would then take the room key, which is usually clearly labeled at most hotels as to the room number, gain access to the victim’s rooms and then Rob them.

