Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya
Pattaya

Thai woman,21, claims Iranian ex handcuffed, shaved and raped her in Jomtien condo

By TN / September 21, 2018

A 21 year old Thai woman went to Pattaya police yesterday to say that she was handcuffed and had her mouth covered in duct tape. Then she had her head shaved and was raped by her Iranian ex husband.

She had split up from the man two weeks ago after being together with him for a year.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Pattaya Online News

TN

