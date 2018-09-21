Iranian denies kidnapping, raping former Thai girlfriend





PATTAYA: A 21-year-old Thai woman has accused her Iranian ex-boyfriend of kidnapping her in full view of others and then forcibly detaining and raping her before shaving her head in a condominium room in Jomtien.

Mohsen Sarafrazi, 39, turned himself in to police on Friday morning after the court issued a warrant for his arrest, and denied all charges. He claimed she was just jealous.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

