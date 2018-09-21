Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya
Pattaya

Iranian denies kidnapping, raping former Thai girlfriend

By TN / September 21, 2018

PATTAYA: A 21-year-old Thai woman has accused her Iranian ex-boyfriend of kidnapping her in full view of others and then forcibly detaining and raping her before shaving her head in a condominium room in Jomtien.

Mohsen Sarafrazi, 39, turned himself in to police on Friday morning after the court issued a warrant for his arrest, and denied all charges. He claimed she was just jealous.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close