Phuket police arrest woman, 39, with 20k ya bah pills, ya ice





PHUKET: A team of Border Patrol Police on Tuesday (Sept 18) arrested a 39-year-old Thai woman in Chalong who was found in possession over 20,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and just over 70 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

The woman, Jiraporn ‘Sao’ Chauykiet, told police that she delivered the drugs for a dealer named only as ‘Bang’ and was paid B500 per delivery.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

