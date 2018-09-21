JJ Green Market torn down

BANGKOK, 21st September 2018 (NNT)-The Department of Public Work has begun tearing down shop structures at JJ Green Market, a famous night market in Bangkok, after the lease contract on the land expired.
Public works officials and those from related agencies visited the market to clear the area, before returning it to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s Park Foundation. Different types of machines such as boom lifts and diggers were used to remove the structures inside JJ Green Market.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
