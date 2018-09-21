Thai silk at the market
Bangkok

JJ Green Market torn down

By TN / September 21, 2018

BANGKOK, 21st September 2018 (NNT)-The Department of Public Work has begun tearing down shop structures at JJ Green Market, a famous night market in Bangkok, after the lease contract on the land expired.

Public works officials and those from related agencies visited the market to clear the area, before returning it to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s Park Foundation. Different types of machines such as boom lifts and diggers were used to remove the structures inside JJ Green Market.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close